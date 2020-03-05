e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Bosnia reports first two cases of coronavirus

Bosnia reports first two cases of coronavirus

“It is a middle-aged man who worked in Italy from where he returned in late February,” Alen Seranic, the health minister of Bosnia’s Serb-run half, told reporters.

world Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:45 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Sarajevo
Bosnia is now the third country in the Balkans region to which the coronavirus has spread.
Bosnia is now the third country in the Balkans region to which the coronavirus has spread.(AP (Image for representation purpose))
         

Bosnia reported on Thursday its first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, in a man who recently travelled to Italy and his child.

“It is a middle-aged man who worked in Italy from where he returned in late February,” Alen Seranic, the health minister of Bosnia’s Serb-run half, told reporters.

The patient lives in the northwestern region of Banja Luka where he was hospitalised and is held in isolation, the minister said.

“His health condition is good, he has no difficulties and feels well,” Seranic said.

Members of the man’s family were also tested and a child tested positive, he said.

Bosnia is now the third country in the Balkans region to which the virus has spread.

Croatia has registered 10 cases, and North Macedonia one.

More than 90,000 people have been infected and around 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, the vast majority in China where COVID-19 first emerged late last year.

tags
top news
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for disrupting proceedings
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
Tahir Hussain, wanted in IB staffer’s murder, arrested at Delhi court
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
4 Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am: Judge
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
Video shows cops dragging officer as mob attacks them during Delhi violence
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
‘Like the Titanic Captain’: Rahul Gandhi disses govt on coronavirus crisis
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
Hyundai’s i20N vs i20: Sharper, sleeker, faster
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’-Harmanpreet after India enter final
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news