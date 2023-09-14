News / World News / Boy, 14, charged for trying to drown black teen in Cape Cod pond while another child called the victim George Floyd

Boy, 14, charged for trying to drown black teen in Cape Cod pond while another child called the victim George Floyd

BySumanti Sen
Sep 14, 2023 07:30 AM IST

John Sheeran called the teen racial slurs while trying to drown him, while another boy allegedly laughed, calling the victim “George Floyd”

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after being accused of attempting to drown a black teen in a Cape Cod pond. John Sheeran called the teen racial slurs while trying to drown him, while another boy allegedly laughed, calling the victim “George Floyd” because he could not breathe. The incident took place on July 19.

John Sheeran was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon (CBS Boston screenshot/YouTube)
John Sheeran was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon (CBS Boston screenshot/YouTube)

Earlier this week, John appeared in a Boston-area court. He had been indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, NBC Boston reported.

The victim, 15, accused John and another boy of throwing rocks at him when he arrived to meet them at Goose Neck Pond in Chatham. The other boy has not been identified or charged. Police report obtained by the Boston Globe stated that the victim wore a lifejacket when he was forced to get into the water, as he could not swim.

‘Started laughing and called me George Floyd’

The boy alleged that John then swam up to him, and pulled him under the water four or five times. He called the victim the n-word, according to the affidavit. The victim said he yelled and asked John to stop because he could not breathe, while the other boy “started laughing and called me George Floyd, obviously making fun of me and showing NO remorse,” as per his police report.

An underage witness told authorities that he heard the victim ask John “to please not splash or push him because of his inability to swim.” The witness also saw the other child “pushing his head underwater” while he was “screaming for help.” “When I finally get to them they were smirking,” that child said.

The day of the incident, John punched an Asian boy in the face after being called fat, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Eileen Moriarty. Several people attended John’s earring, including members of the NAACP of Cape Cod.

John has been charged as a youthful offender, according to New York Post. His court proceedings are open to the public. If convicted, he may be sentenced as an adult.

Meanwhile, John’s attorney said he believed the charges were “over the top.” “They were in the water horseplaying and it got out of control, clearly,” he said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out