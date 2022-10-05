Brad Pitt grabbed me by head, then pushed me: Angelina Jolie in court filing

A court filing from actress Angelina Jolie alleged that during a flight in 2016, her then husband Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her. Brad Pitt then choked one of their children and beat up another when they tried to defend her, the filing further said.

As Angelina Jolie filed a cross-complaint in the couple's dispute over a house and winery in France that they co-owned, descriptions of abuse were part of the court filing.

“Pitt’s aggressive behavior started even before the family got to the airport, with Pitt having a confrontation with one of the children. After the flight took off, Jolie approached Pitt and asked him what was wrong. Pitt accused her of being too deferential to the children and verbally attacked her," the filing said.

“He pulled her into the bathroom and began yelling at her. Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall," the filing further said.

“Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing says.

"Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been given 50-50 custody of their children as more details of the allegations were revealed earlier this year.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been romantic partners for a decade when they married in 2014. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

