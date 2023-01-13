Brazil has made no request to US on Jair Bolsonaro: Minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 13, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Jair Bolsonaro: Dozens of US congress member asked the country to revoke Jair Bolsonaro's visa after his supporters stormed Brasilia

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro is seen.(AP)
Brazil's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Friday the country had made no request to the United States in regards to former President Jair Bolsonaro and his former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who are both in Florida.

The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of Torres, who said he would turn himself in, while dozens of U.S. congress member asked the country to revoke Bolsonaro's visa after his supporters stormed Brasilia earlier this month.

