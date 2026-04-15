Chinese ship fails to break US blockade, turns back to Hormuz after brief win

A US-sanctioned tanker linked to China changed course after sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz, where vessel movements are being closely watched following a naval blockade announced by Donald Trump. According to a Reuters report, the vessel. Rich Starry, made its way back to the Strait of Hormuz as it failed to break through the US blockade. The three Iran-linked vessels that transited the waterway were not heading to Iranian ports and were not affected by the blockade.

The tanker, Rich Starry, was identified as one of the first ships likely to indicate how the US measures would affect maritime traffic in the region, Bloomberg reported.

The Chinese-owned tanker was among at least eight ships crossing the waterway on Tuesday, the first day of the US blockade, Reuters reported.

Tracking data shows reversal Available signals initially indicated that the vessel had crossed the Strait of Hormuz but data later showed it turning around at around 1 pm, London time.

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The change in direction comes at a time when shipping activity in the area is under close observation by market participants.

The vessel was blacklisted by the United States in 2023 for allegedly assisting Tehran in evading energy sanctions. Its movements have since been monitored as part of broader efforts to track oil flows linked to Iran.

Shipowners, energy traders and investors are tracking vessel movements through the strait to assess how US actions aimed at limiting Iran’s oil revenues are being implemented.

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The passage of tankers through this route is being used to understand the impact of the measures on global oil supply chains.