French first lady's relative assaulted after Emmanuel Macron's retirement age push

French first lady Brigitte Macron issued a statement condemning a physical attack on her great-nephew as protests against her husband's pension reform continued in the country. Brigitte Macron called out the assault's “cowardice, stupidity and violence", saying, “I am in full solidarity with my family and have been in touch constantly since 11 p.m. yesterday. I have on several occasions denounced this kind of violence that can only lead to the worst.”

Chocolate shop owned by French First Lady Brigitte Macron's grandnephew Jean-Baptiste Trogneux is seen,(AFP)

Her relative- Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, 30, runs a family chocolate shop in the northern French city Amiens. He was heading to his apartment above the chocolate shop when he was attacked, Associated Press reported. His father, Jean-Alexandre Trogneux, said the attackers insulted “the president, his wife and our family” before running away.

Police said eight people were arrested in connection with the assault.

French President Emmanuel Macron decried the violence “unacceptable, and it shocks everyone" asserting that he would continue with the unpopular pension reforms that is set to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

"He was assaulted because he is our great-nephew. I consider these acts as absolutely unacceptable and as president of France they are unspeakable," Emmanuel Macron said.

Brigitte Macron's family has run the chocolate shop for six generations. It specialises in the Amiens Macaron- a local almond-based confection. The business has been earlier targeted as well.

Other French politicians also expressed their sympathies to the first lady, denouncing the attack.

