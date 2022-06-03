Britain's Queen Elizabeth to miss Friday's Jubilee event after feeling ‘discomfort’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The queen had been due to attend the service at St Paul's Cathedral on the second day of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Reuters | , London

Queen Elizabeth will no longer attend Friday's Service of Thanksgiving for her seven decades as monarch after experiencing some mobility discomfort when she appeared at a military parade on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

Earlier on Thursday she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, waving to thousands of well wishers.

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the palace said.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

