British Airways flight BA295, operating from London to Chicago, declared an emergency on Monday after squawking 7700 and descending to an altitude of 9,000 feet while flying over Ireland, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. The aircraft has now been diverted back to London, the flight tracker showed.

A British Airways plpane aproaches landing at Heathrow Airport in London. (Representative)

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Squawk 7700 is the internationally recognised transponder code used by aircraft to indicate a general emergency. The reason for the emergency has not been made public so far.

The Boeing 777-200ER plane had a scheduled flight time of eight hours and 40 minutes to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), reported PTI.

However, about an hour after take-off, Flightradar24 data reportedly showed the aircraft had climbed to its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when it appeared to encounter an issue and began squawking 7700, the international transponder code for a general emergency. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft then initiated a rapid descent, dropping 28,000 feet to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes.

Flight-tracking data showed BA295 turn back towards the UK after descending to 9,000 ft over Ireland, before heading towards London.

Flight makes turns over English channel

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{{^usCountry}} Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft, after making the steep descent to around 9,000 feet over Ireland, turned back towards the UK instead of continuing its journey to Chicago. It subsequently flew south of Wales and over southwestern England before making several turns over the English Channel, as it headed back towards London. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft, after making the steep descent to around 9,000 feet over Ireland, turned back towards the UK instead of continuing its journey to Chicago. It subsequently flew south of Wales and over southwestern England before making several turns over the English Channel, as it headed back towards London. {{/usCountry}}

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This comes days after the flydubai incident involving flight FZ1073, which was bound for Tel Aviv from Dubai and plunged 17,400 feet in just under two minutes. It was later learnt that the incident was allegedly caused by the co-pilot attempting to crash the plane after attacking Captain Smit Machchhar.

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The Boeing 737-8 was carrying 174 passengers, including children. The aircraft was eventually diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft’s circling over Europe could potentially be related to fuel management. If a flight needs to return to its departure airport soon after takeoff, pilots may need to reduce the aircraft’s weight before landing, either by burning fuel while circling or, where appropriate, dumping fuel.

However, HT could not independtly confirm that BA295 is dumping fuel.