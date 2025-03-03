British PM Starmer announces four-step plan to defend Ukraine, says ‘time to act, not talk’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday said European nations stand at a “crossroads in history” and must realise that “it is time to act,” following a defence summit on Ukraine. (L to R) Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron talk during the defence summit.(PA_Media )

He also announced a four-step plan discussed at Lancaster House meeting, including a commitment to form a “coalition of the willing” to uphold a peace deal in Ukraine and ensure its security.

Speaking to journalists after the summit, the Prime Minister announced a £1.6 billion finance deal to help Ukraine acquire over 5,000 missiles.

Keir Starmer said that “every nation must contribute” in its own way, adding that several “important steps” were agreed upon during the summit.

What is British PM Keir Starmer’s four-step plan for Ukraine?

“First, we will keep the military aid flowing and continue increasing economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine now. Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security, and Ukraine must be at the table. Third, in the event of a peace deal, we will keep boosting Ukraine’s own defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion. Fourth, we will go further to develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace,” said Keir Starmer.

“Not every nation will feel able to contribute, but that can’t mean that we sit back. Instead, those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others. Europe must do the heavy lifting,” added Starmer.

Among the attendees at the summit were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – who afterwards flew to Sandringham to meet the King – and French President Emmanuel Macron, who both met US President Donald Trump at the White House this week.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were among the 19 leaders present at the meeting held in central London.

Keir Starmer saidthat leaders had agreed to “meet again very soon” to continue working on the plans. “We are at a crossroads in history today,” he said, adding, “This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead, and to unite, around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”

The summit followed a show of support for Zelensky after his tense exchange with Trump in the Oval Office on Friday. The Prime Minister rejected the notion that the US is an “unreliable ally.”

With PA_Media inputs