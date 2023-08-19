British voters want more immigrants but less immigration

Rolling out the welcome mat and then shouting at anyone who wipes their feet on it may be an imperfect approach. But from the government’s point of view, it will have to do. Voters do not want to live with the consequences of their opinions. When voters are hypocrites, politicians must be too.

The biggest lie in British politics is that voters want honest debate. Whenever a policy problem emerges, sensible types call for the trade-offs to be laid out before an informed voting public who will carefully weigh the options. Anyone who has sat through a focus group or gone canvassing with a politician knows this is nonsense. When faced with an either/or question, British voters usually give a decisive answer: “yes”.

PREMIUM British Union flag bunting on Rochester High Street in Rochester, UK, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Grocery price inflation has fallen sharply, another sign that Britain�s cost-of-living crisis is gradually easing for consumers. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Welcome. Now get out

