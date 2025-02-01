‘Bruised’ Prince wants to reconcile with King Charles III with this move

Prince Harry is set to appear in court this April to fight for his family’s security while visiting the UK, and royal reporter Bronte Coy speculated during The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that he could be seeking reconciliation with King Charles III. Prince Harry is set to challenge a court ruling on his security in April, aiming to protect his family during UK visits. (AP)

“A few things struck me about this. Firstly, it's been five years since they left. When they left, they left with such a passionate blaze of glory, they were so disheartened and bruised by the situation that they'd had back here,” Bronte said.

“And I think that with all these things, once the dust settles and the emotion gets taken out of it a little bit, the reality is that he loves his home country.”

“A lot of things have changed in the last five years, and I think it's entirely possible that, with some reflection, there's a big part of him that's wondering if there's a way to sort of bring the UK back into the fold of his life,” he added.

She pointed out that Harry’s deep connection to the UK was apparent in his memoir, Spare, and suggested he might feel that Archie and Lilibet “haven't spent time getting to know their roots, which includes the Spencer family.”

Prince Harry seeks to ensure family safety in UK

Harry is currently appealing a High Court ruling that upheld the Home Office’s decision to downgrade his security status after he ceased being a senior working royal. “The goal for Prince Harry is simple. He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work,” an old pal of Prince Harry told Hello! Magazine.

Also, royal correspondent Cameron Walker of GB News, while appearing on Royal Exclusive, said, “Well, I think it's a combination, probably, of the British public and King Charles, his father. The king has only met Princess Lilibet once during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.”

“There are reports, which hadn't been confirmed or verified, that suggest that Prince Harry is essentially trying to lobby his father to intervene in his court case he's got going against the Home Office.”

“But of course, the king is not going to do that, because he cannot be seen to be involved in any court cases in the United Kingdom. So in April this year, we're expecting Prince Harry's appeal to be heard,” he added.

“The Home Office downgraded his security in 2020 when he stood back as a member of the royal family, and he lost that case, but he's appealing. What he told ITV last year was that he will not bring Meghan or his two children to the UK, because he feels he can't keep them safe without the level of police protection he used to have,” Walker concluded.