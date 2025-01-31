Prince Harry is preparing to hunt another media giant, but this time in America: ‘Harry is exploring his legal options’

Prince Harry is once again out for blood, this time setting his sights on another media giant after Vanity Fair labelled his transition to the US as an “American Hustle,” which has reportedly left both Harry and Meghan Markle “deeply hurt.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feels humiliated and betrayed by the article's claims, prompting Harry to explore his legal options for damages. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)

The Duke really wasn't joking when he said holding the press accountable for their actions is part of his “life’s work.”

Radar Online reported that the couple is now in discussions with their attorneys to explore possible legal action against the magazine’s publishers. The Vanity Fair article painted an unflattering picture, accusing them of being “the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet” and even suggesting that Markle's team has been searching for a tell-all book deal detailing her life post-divorce.

Vanity Fair article leaves Meghan and Harry humiliated

“This article is disturbing on multiple levels, leaving Meghan feeling utterly humiliated and betrayed. Harry was equally taken aback. It was a relentless attack on their reputations, and they are deeply hurt,” a source told Radar Online.

“This situation can't be brushed aside. Vanity Fair carries significant influence and credibility in elite social circles on both sides of the Atlantic, and the breadth of the allegations is alarmingly extensive and harmful.”

“Harry has made several phone calls to explore his legal options and to see if he has a claim for damages against the magazine. They are discussing their options,” the source added.

The Vanity Fair piece also nuked Meghan, claiming she was “cold and withholding” towards staff, that she allegedly took the concept for her Archetypes podcast from another employee, and even that she behaved like a “Mean Girls teenager.” The article also suggested that Harry, despite living in the States for nearly five years, has struggled to form friendships.

Harry recently stomped News Group Newspapers, The Sun and secured an “unequivocal apology” and a multimillion-dollar settlement for the “serious intrusion” into his private life and that of his late mother, Princess Diana, by British tabloids. He reportedly received a payout of around $12 million.