Home / World News / Buckingham palace member resigns over this racist 'unacceptable' comment

Buckingham palace member resigns over this racist 'unacceptable' comment

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:30 PM IST

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space resigned over ‘unacceptable’ comments.

A photograph of late Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on the gate of Buckingham Palace in London.(AFP)
A photograph of late Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on the gate of Buckingham Palace in London.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

A member of the Buckingham Palace household resigned after "unacceptable" comments were made at a reception held by Queen Consort Camilla, Sky News reported.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth ‘laughed out loud’ when she saw herself with Donald Trump as…

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, said she was asked by the household member where she "really came from" during an event at the palace this week.

Ngozi Fulani is a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘chasing’ the Obamas: ‘Laughable PR stunt’

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “'We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” the statement added.

Read more: This is King Charles III's plan 'to bring in more money' for royal family

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times,” it added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
royal family buckingham palace
royal family buckingham palace

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out