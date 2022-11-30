Home / World News / Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘chasing’ the Obamas: ‘Laughable PR stunt’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘chasing’ the Obamas: ‘Laughable PR stunt’

Published on Nov 30, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: The Sussexes are an “unfortunate inconvenience” for the royal family, Kinsey Schofield said.

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are desperate to keep up with the Obamas, a royal commentator said hitting out at the couple’s “laughable” PR stunts and “lack of self awareness”. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award this week after being praised for tackling institutional racism within the royal family, commentator Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk the award would go down like a lead balloon.

The Sussexes are an “unfortunate inconvenience” for the royal family, Kinsey Schofield said, adding, “They are polarising figures and it is hard to understand some of their decisions. It appears that Harry and Meghan lack self-awareness.”

“They are so busy trying to keep up with the Obamas that they don't see how laughable some of these PR stunts appear to be to the same audience that they want watching their reality show on Netflix or buying their books," Kinsey Schofield said.

“And truthfully, if it wasn't for Diana's DNA running through Harry's blood... I don't think anyone would have anything to do with them," Kinsey Schofield added.

Queen Elizabeth 'laughed out loud' when she saw herself with Donald Trump as…

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

meghan markle prince harry royal family + 1 more
meghan markle prince harry royal family

Sign out