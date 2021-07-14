Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Bush criticises complete pullout of US troops from Afghanistan
Bush criticises complete pullout of US troops from Afghanistan

Criticism of the pullout, which is 95% done, is mounting in the US and abroad as the Taliban make aggressive military gains in Afghanistan foretelling the return of their reprehensible policies.
By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Amit Chanda
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 07:53 PM IST
In this March 1, 2006 photo, US President George W Bush (left) and Afghan President Hamid Karzai get ready to cut a ribbon to officially open the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Former US president George W Bush has joined the growing chorus of criticism of the complete pullout of troops from Afghanistan ordered by President Joe Biden and publicly called it a mistake that would lead to “unbelievably bad” consequences.

Bush had ordered US forces into Afghanistan in search of al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. They had overthrown the brutal and regressive regime of the Taliban that was sheltering al-Qaeda, and stayed on to fight terrorist groups, many of whom fled to safe havens in adjoining Pakistan.

“I think it is, yeah,” Bush said to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) when asked if pulling out of Afghanistan completely is a mistake. “Because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.”

Bush has desisted from speaking on politics or policy since leaving office and has focused more on his artwork - he paints - and work with veterans. Former US presidents - with the exception of Donald Trump - tend to retire from public eye altogether and speak out rarely, only when deeply concerned.

Criticism of the pullout, which is 95% done, is mounting in the US and abroad as the Taliban make aggressive military gains in Afghanistan foretelling the return of their reprehensible policies such as curbs on women from working or studying enforced by the regime ousted by the US-led international forces in 2001.

India has been critical as well and worried, as an important stakeholder, and called the US withdrawal as a “politically expedient” move and called for “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire” with the UN taking the lead role.

DW interviewed the former US president in the context of German Chancellor Angela Merkel stepping down after 16 years in office. The two had shared a warm and close relationship, which had reflected in dramatically improved ties from their first meeting in 2006. He speaks warmly of her in the interview.

Bush is troubled, however, by the pullout of troops from Afghanistan and the likely fallout, most of it is already playing out. “I’m afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm,” Bush said, speaking feelingly of the work he and the first lady Laura Bush had done with Afghan women and girls. “I spent a lot of time with Afghan women and they’re scared.”

The former president also spoke worryingly of Afghan interpreters who worked with US and coalition troops. They face real danger of brutal retaliation from the Taliban. The Biden administration has said it is doing all it can to get them and their families out of the country and eventually to the US. But there are concerns this help may be a bit too late and too little.

“I think about all the interpreters and people who helped not only US troops but Nato troops. It seems like they are going to be left behind to be slaughtered by the very brutal people, and it breaks my heart,” said Bush.

