e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ByteDance says faces ‘complex difficulties’, accuses Facebook of plagiarism

ByteDance says faces ‘complex difficulties’, accuses Facebook of plagiarism

The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns, late on Sunday.

world Updated: Aug 03, 2020 07:37 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok’s US arm.
ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok’s US arm.(REUTERS)
         

TikTok owner ByteDance said it has faced “complex and unimaginable difficulties” in the process of working to become a global company, in a statement that also accused Facebook of committing “plagiarism and smears” against the Chinese firm.

The Beijing-based company made the comments in a statement posted on its official account on Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app it owns, late on Sunday. The statement also said the firm would continue to adhere to its globalisation vision.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement did not mention pressures in the United States that ByteDance currently faces to sell off its popular short-video app TikTok.

Reuters reported U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp.

tags
top news
Silver lining as Covid-19 recoveries see big spike
Silver lining as Covid-19 recoveries see big spike
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
Finger Area in focus as India, China hold talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Opposition calls for CM’s resignation, CBI probe in Punjab hooch case
Opposition calls for CM’s resignation, CBI probe in Punjab hooch case
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In