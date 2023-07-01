This country's PM quit Facebook with big dare to social media platform: ‘Don’t…'

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen quit Facebook amid an ongoing case over his alleged violation of the rules of the platform. Leaving the social media platform, the PM threatened to block it in his country after an oversight board recommended his suspension for six months. The case relates to a video posted by the leader in January where he called for violence against his political opponents.

Cambodia's prime minister Hun Sen.(Reuters)

Human rights groups accused the Cambodia leader of using Facebook to intimidate political opponents and discourage criticism. Hun Sen said that he would be switching to a “better” application- Telegram, adding, "It is better compared to Facebook. So from now on I will publish information including live streaming only on the Telegram channel."

"Don't be arrogant, you guys are staying overseas, you are using Facebook for communications, we could block Facebook," he added.

He would still use YouTube and Instagram and will create a TikTok profile, the leader said. He also urged Cambodians to download other social media platforms.

Hun Sen has a following of 14 million users on Facebook but as he left the social media site, his account showed a text which read, "isn't available right now".

Facebook announced that it would remove one of Hun Sen's videos in line with a ruling by the oversight board for Facebook's parent company Meta. The ruling said his speech contained "unequivocal statements of intent to commit violence" . Meta's oversight board had said, “We will conduct a review of all the recommendations provided by the board in addition to its decision, and respond to the board's recommendation on suspending Prime Minister Hun Sen's accounts as soon as we have undertaken that analysis.”

