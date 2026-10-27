Cameras, GPS and data leaks: US bans Chinese BYD vehicles from key air base in Japan over security fears

The US military has announced a ban on vehicles manufactured by Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD at its strategic Kadena Air Base in Japan, citing security concerns over their presence at one of Washington's most important military installations in the Pacific.

FILE PHOTO: The BYD logo at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The restrictions will take effect on Monday at the air base on Japan's Okinawa island, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

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The move comes amid concerns that cameras, sensors and GPS systems installed in modern vehicles could potentially be used to collect or leak sensitive information.

"These vehicles present an unacceptable and unmitigable risk to our personnel and our mission," base spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alli Stormer said.

However, Stormer did not specify what particular security threat prompted the base commander to impose the ban on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Why is Kadena Air Base strategically important?

Kadena Air Base is one of the US military's most important installations in the Pacific. It sits along Japan's southwestern island chain, near the East China Sea, and would play a crucial role in any potential military confrontation involving China, Russia or North Korea.

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An F-22 Raptor lands at Kadena Air Base in Kadena, Okinawa prefecture on October 9, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} The base, considered the largest US Air Force installation in East Asia, hosts around 20,000 Americans and houses munitions worth approximately $836 million, a report in Bloomberg had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The base, considered the largest US Air Force installation in East Asia, hosts around 20,000 Americans and houses munitions worth approximately $836 million, a report in Bloomberg had said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the base's website, Kadena also hosts fighter jets and aircraft used for aerial refuelling, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

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Its military capabilities include the Typhon missile system, which can reportedly launch Tomahawk missiles at targets up to 1,600 kilometres away, bringing parts of China and Russia within striking range.

A US military plane takes off at the Kadena US Air Force Base in Kadena

Given its strategic location and military assets, concerns over potential information leaks through vehicle-mounted technology have become a key factor behind the latest restrictions.

BYD accused of having China military links

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The ban follows an earlier move by the Pentagon in June, when it designated BYD and several other major Chinese companies as firms believed to be supporting China's military.

The list also included e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet company Baidu and electric vehicle manufacturer NIO, Reuters reported.

BYD rejected the designation at the time and said it would explore administrative and legal options to protect its interests.

The latest restrictions come as BYD continues expanding its international presence. The Chinese automaker overtook Tesla to become the world's largest seller of battery-electric vehicles in 2025.

Japan is among the markets where BYD is seeking to strengthen its foothold. In July, the company launched its Racco electric minicar in the country, hoping to compete in an automobile market traditionally dominated by domestic manufacturers.

China's restrictions on Tesla

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The US move also comes against the backdrop of similar security restrictions previously imposed by China on American electric vehicle maker Tesla.

In 2021, Beijing barred Tesla vehicles from entering certain government compounds over concerns that cameras installed in the cars could pose security risks.

However, China lifted those restrictions in 2024 after Tesla received an endorsement from the country's leading automobile industry association.