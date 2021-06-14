Canada: Alberta recognises India’s 75th independence anniversary celebrations

Alberta has now become the first Canadian province to formally recognise the 75-week celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, following a delay as Canada was caught in Covid-19 handling.

A ministerial statement has been recorded in the legislature of the province marking the 75-week global celebrations, which was formally launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 this year. India will mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day on August 15 next year.

The statement was delivered on the floor of the provincial legislative assembly by minister of infrastructure Prasad Panda, an Indo-Canadian on behalf of minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women Leela Aheer.

Panda said he had shared the statement with Canada’s foreign minister Marc Garneau.

“Most foreigners who have never visited India cannot really gauge how vast and how diverse the country is. The cuisine changes every 200 miles (321km) you travel in any direction; the language and the dialect are different every 300 miles (482km); and cultural nuances shift subtly as you travel across the length and breadth of the country. This makes each state in India unique,” Panda told Hindustan Times.

He said that the ties that are developing between the province and India as tech majors like Infosys and Mphasis have recently established presence in Alberta.

“There are tremendous synergies that exist between Canada and India. I believe that with a little common sense, some hard-nosed business acumen, and political will, we can forge an incredibly strong, mutually beneficial relationship,” Panda said.