Canada announces new penalties for immigration consultants, unauthorized advisers

Canada has introduced penalties of up to C$1.5 million for immigration and citizenship representatives who break the law while providing paid advice or representation, as the government steps up efforts to protect applicants from fraud and exploitation.

Canada introduces fines for unauthorized immigration advice and fraudulent applications. (Unsplash)

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The new penalties came into force on October 28, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said in an official release.

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The rules cover licensed immigration consultants, lawyers and other authorized representatives, as well as people who provide paid immigration or citizenship advice without the required authorization.

Under the new system, providing paid advice or representation without authorization can attract a C$5,000 penalty. Those who knowingly provide false or misleading information on an applicant’s behalf, or help an applicant submit such information, can face penalties of C$15,000.

Additional penalties may apply if an application is approved based on false or misleading information. Penalties also increase for repeat violations, with the total amount reaching a maximum of C$1.5 million for all violations combined.

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IRCC said it will publish the names of people penalized under the new rules, along with details of their violations. The online registry is expected to launch in 2027, after the first penalties have been imposed.

The registry is intended to help prospective immigrants and citizenship applicants identify representatives who have violated the rules before paying for their services.

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The government has advised people seeking immigration or citizenship assistance to verify that their representative is authorized before engaging or paying them. Applicants can consult IRCC’s official guidance on choosing an immigration or citizenship representative to check whether a representative is authorized to provide paid services.

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Rules cover consultants, lawyers and unauthorized advisers

The penalties target violations involving paid immigration or citizenship advice and representation, including services provided without the necessary authorization. They also cover knowingly submitting false or misleading information or helping an applicant do so.

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Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the measures were intended to protect applicants and hold people responsible for fraud or misconduct accountable.

“Anyone hoping to build a future in Canada deserves access to trustworthy and accurate immigration and citizenship advice,” Diab said in the release.

She added that while most people providing paid advice and representation follow the rules, those who do not will face consequences.

Final regulations to be published in November

The draft regulations were published in the Canada Gazette, allowing stakeholders and members of the public to review the proposals and provide feedback.

The final regulations are scheduled for publication in the Canada Gazette, Part II, on November 4, 2026, according to IRCC.

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People who believe they have been incorrectly penalized can request a review through a formal process, the department said.

The new framework is part of Canada's efforts to strengthen the integrity of its immigration and citizenship systems and reduce the risk of applicants being exploited by dishonest advisers.