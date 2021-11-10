Canada authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for adults

Canada on Tuesday authorised the use of the booster dose of the Covid vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for those aged 18 years and above.

The decision from the Canadian health authorities makes Pfizer/BioNTech’s application for its booster the first to get clearance in Canada.

The booster, according to Health Canada, can be administered to those who completed the full “primary series” of two doses at least six months earlier.

“Booster doses are designed to help people maintain their immunity longer. Health Canada authorized the booster dose after a thorough, independent review of the evidence,” Health Canada said in a tweet.

Last month, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended that those at risk, including seniors above 70, could be given a booster of a Covid vaccine, while also stating it could be given to those who had two doses of the Astra Zeneca jab.

The announcement from Health Canada came as the country recorded a slight increase in Covid infections. Chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam tweeted there was a “little bump” in cases with nationally, the seven-day moving average of daily cases was up 4% compared to last week.

“Though not unexpected as more activities move indoors, it’s a reminder we need those layers of protection.” Tam said.

Canada reported 2,380 Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 1737,389. An additional Covid 24 deaths were also reported, taking the overall death toll from the pandemic to 29,217.

Over 84% of those eligible for Covid vaccination (aged 12 and over) have been fully jabbed, making for 74% of the total population.