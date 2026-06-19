Canada enacts anti-hate legislation to counter propaganda by pro-Khalistan elements, other groups

Toronto: A Canadian bill that aims to combat hate by countering propaganda and introducing strictures against those preventing access to places of worship or intimidating devotees, has received the assent of the country’s governor-general, and has been enacted.

Pro-Khalistan elements attacking worshippers outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on November 3, 2024. (Supplied photo)

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Bill C-9, an act to amend the criminal code, addresses hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places, creates a new intimidation offence for conduct intended to provoke a state of fear in a person in order to impede their access to a building used primarily for religious purposes or by an identifiable group and for intentionally obstructing or interfering with another person’s lawful access to the same places protected under the new intimidation offence.

It also creates a new hate propaganda offence “of wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group by displaying, in a public place, certain terrorism or hate symbols” and a hate crime offence “motivated by hatred based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression”.

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{{^usCountry}} It will create “protest bubbles” or areas near places of worship within which demonstrations cannot be held. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It will create “protest bubbles” or areas near places of worship within which demonstrations cannot be held. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Royal Assent given on Wednesday is the equivalent of India’s President signing a bill and making it an act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Royal Assent given on Wednesday is the equivalent of India’s President signing a bill and making it an act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These amendments were welcomed on the grounds that they may help address the problem of pro-Khalistan groups protesting outside temples in recent years and displaying overt symbols of the movement, including images of terrorists. Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada have staged multiple demonstrations outside Hindu temples this year include one at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia, this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These amendments were welcomed on the grounds that they may help address the problem of pro-Khalistan groups protesting outside temples in recent years and displaying overt symbols of the movement, including images of terrorists. Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada have staged multiple demonstrations outside Hindu temples this year include one at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia, this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “After this bill becomes law, Khalistani terrorists would not be able to depict gory terror propaganda like terrorists killing (late Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, General Vaidya and anti-Hindu insignia on the streets on Canada,” Maninder Gill, managing director of the Surrey, British Columbia-based Radio India, said at the time it was passed by the House of Commons in March. He was referring to the float that have been featured at demonstrations by pro-Khalistan groups that have depicted the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 and that of General Arun Vaidya, former Chief of the Army Staff, in 1986. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After this bill becomes law, Khalistani terrorists would not be able to depict gory terror propaganda like terrorists killing (late Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, General Vaidya and anti-Hindu insignia on the streets on Canada,” Maninder Gill, managing director of the Surrey, British Columbia-based Radio India, said at the time it was passed by the House of Commons in March. He was referring to the float that have been featured at demonstrations by pro-Khalistan groups that have depicted the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 and that of General Arun Vaidya, former Chief of the Army Staff, in 1986. {{/usCountry}}

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Pro-Khalistan groups have also displayed images of Talwinder Singh Parmar, considered by Canadian authorities to be one of the masterminds of the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, on June 23, 1985, claiming 329 lives. That terror attack remains the worst in Canadian history.

“Hindu Canadians continue to face targeted intimidation from Canada-Based Khalistani Extremists (CBKEs) who attempt to import foreign conflicts into our neighbourhoods. These networks have been linked to harassment, vandalism, glorification of violence, and coordinated disinformation campaigns,” Arunesh Giri, president of the Hindu Canadian Foundation, said.

“Bill C-9 gives Canada stronger tools, but tools must be used. Canada cannot protect its communities without decisive, consistent enforcement,” he said.

Indo-Canadian groups have also described as a “landmark victory”, the removal of the term swastika from the list of prohibited Nazi hate symbols and being replaced with the historically accurate term “Nazi Hakenkreuz”. That amendment was unanimously passed by a parliamentary committee studying the bill last year.

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“With this legislation, Canada has corrected a historic wrong by removing the word “Swastika”, a sacred symbol of peace for millions of Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains in Canada and replacing it with the accurate hate symbol, Hakenkruez. This correction reflects the values of accuracy, respect, and inclusion that define our multicultural society,” Giri said.

While the legislation will now be in place, it’s implementation will depend on Canadian law enforcement acting according to its provisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

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