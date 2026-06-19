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Canada enacts anti-hate legislation to counter propaganda by pro-Khalistan elements, other groups

Bill C-9, an act to amend the criminal code, addresses hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places. The Royal Assent is the equivalent of India’s President signing a bill and making it an act

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 02:46 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: A Canadian bill that aims to combat hate by countering propaganda and introducing strictures against those preventing access to places of worship or intimidating devotees, has received the assent of the country’s governor-general, and has been enacted.

Pro-Khalistan elements attacking worshippers outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on November 3, 2024. (Supplied photo)

Bill C-9, an act to amend the criminal code, addresses hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places, creates a new intimidation offence for conduct intended to provoke a state of fear in a person in order to impede their access to a building used primarily for religious purposes or by an identifiable group and for intentionally obstructing or interfering with another person’s lawful access to the same places protected under the new intimidation offence.

It also creates a new hate propaganda offence “of wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group by displaying, in a public place, certain terrorism or hate symbols” and a hate crime offence “motivated by hatred based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression”.

Pro-Khalistan groups have also displayed images of Talwinder Singh Parmar, considered by Canadian authorities to be one of the masterminds of the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, on June 23, 1985, claiming 329 lives. That terror attack remains the worst in Canadian history.

“Hindu Canadians continue to face targeted intimidation from Canada-Based Khalistani Extremists (CBKEs) who attempt to import foreign conflicts into our neighbourhoods. These networks have been linked to harassment, vandalism, glorification of violence, and coordinated disinformation campaigns,” Arunesh Giri, president of the Hindu Canadian Foundation, said.

“Bill C-9 gives Canada stronger tools, but tools must be used. Canada cannot protect its communities without decisive, consistent enforcement,” he said.

Indo-Canadian groups have also described as a “landmark victory”, the removal of the term swastika from the list of prohibited Nazi hate symbols and being replaced with the historically accurate term “Nazi Hakenkreuz”. That amendment was unanimously passed by a parliamentary committee studying the bill last year.

“With this legislation, Canada has corrected a historic wrong by removing the word “Swastika”, a sacred symbol of peace for millions of Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains in Canada and replacing it with the accurate hate symbol, Hakenkruez. This correction reflects the values of accuracy, respect, and inclusion that define our multicultural society,” Giri said.

While the legislation will now be in place, it’s implementation will depend on Canadian law enforcement acting according to its provisions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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