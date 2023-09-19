Canada expels Indian diplomat over slaying of Sikh leader
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
"Allegations that a representative of a foreign govt may have been involved in murder of a Canadian citizen... are totally unacceptable," FM Melanie Joly said.
Canada on Monday expelled an Indian diplomat believed to have a credible link to the murder of a Sikh leader in western Canada last June, Canada's foreign minister said.
READ | India could be behind killing of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Nijjar, says Trudeau
"Allegations that a representative of a foreign government may have been involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen here in Canada, on Canadian soil... are totally unacceptable," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
"Therefore, today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada," she added without naming the diplomat.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.