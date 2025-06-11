Canada govt defends its move in parliament to invite Indian PM to G7 summit

Toronto: Under attack for inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 leaders’ summit, the Canadian government has defended the decision saying that it was a critical forum for discussions between global leaders. Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 5. (AP)

Responding to a question from a New Democratic Party (NDP) MP during question period in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said, “The Prime Minister and I have spoken with our Indian counterparts and there has been an agreement for continued law enforcement dialogue.” She was referring to the conversation between Canadian PM Mark Carney and Modi last week during which the former extended the invitation to the summit, which will be held from June 15 to June 17 in the resort of Kananiskis in Alberta.

“The G7 is a critical forum for global leaders to have productive and frank discussions,” she added.

Referring to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023, she added, “The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing and, in this country, the rule of law will never be compromised. We will always stand up for the safety and security of Canadians.”

The government has attracted flak from pro-Khalistan groups, the NDP, and Liberal Party MP Sukh Dhaliwal over its decision.

On Friday, during the course of a press conference in Ottawa, Carney said, “Bilaterally, we have now agreed, importantly, to continue law enforcement dialogue so there’s been some progress on that.”

Ties between the two nations deteriorated after then Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stated in the House on September 18, 2023, that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the Nijjar murder three months earlier. India described those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated”.

In October last year, India withdrew six officials from Canada after Ottawa requested New Delhi waive their diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned in connection with violent criminal activity in the country. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats.

However, the situation has changed, for the better, with Trudeau’s departure in March, and Carney’s invitation to Modi, during the course of a telephonic conversation on Friday, has helped that process.

But Canada will keep these issues on its agenda, as a release from the prime minister’s office stated on Saturday that one of its priorities for the G7 will be “strengthening peace and security, countering foreign interference and transnational crime, and improving joint responses to wildfires. However, it also noted that the global meet will have “a forward-looking agenda that engages partners beyond the G7, recognising that our long-term security and prosperity will depend on building coalitions with reliable partners and common values”.

Speaking to reporters from Paris on Saturday, Anand said, “The Prime Minister has invited Prime Minister Modi in recognition of the fact that this is the meeting of the G7 where global leaders are meeting to discuss global issues including the global economy.”

Indo-Canadian groups have come out in support of Carney. In a letter to the PM on Tuesday, they wrote, “Your steadfast commitment to the Canada First Policy prioritising national unity, economic strength, and sovereignty resonates deeply with Canadians from all walks of life. Your refusal to yield to divisive groups, such as Khalistani extremists, exemplifies the courage and vision required to uphold the values of inclusivity, peace, and mutual respect that define our great nation.”

“Your administration’s decisive actions have sent a resounding message: Canada will not be manipulated by identity-based politics or intimidated by those who seek to sow division. These efforts align powerfully with the Canada First vision and reinforce our national resolve to protect Canadian interests above all else,” the letter noted.

The letter was signed by organisations including Hindu Canadian Foundation, Vishwa Jain Sanghathan Canada and Coalition of Hindus of North America.