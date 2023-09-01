Canada issues travel advisory for residents heading to Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region

The Canadian Government had advised against any travel to the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir or POK following protests there in the wake of the arrest of a Shia cleric by Pakistani security forces. HT Image

In an updated travel advisory on Thursday, the Canadian Government warned: “Avoid all travel to the Pakistan-administered region due to violent protests.”

The advisory added, “Large protests began on August 31, 2023, in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, after a local religious leader was arrested under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. Clashes between protesters and security forces have occurred. The demonstrations have led to traffic and public transport disruptions.”

The reference was to the arrest of Shia cleric Agha Baqir al-Hussaini, who had opposed tightening of blasphemy laws.

Overall, Canada advised travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” while in Pakistan “due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping.”

In fact, several areas in Pakistan carry the warning against travel. These include those within 50km of the border with Afghanistan, within 10km of the borders with India, China and Iran, within 10km of the Line of Control or LoC, PoK, section of the Karakoram Highway, the entire province of Balochistan and much of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There are also alerts with regard to prominent cities in Pakistan. Canada advises against non-essential travel to Karachi.

“There is a threat of terrorism in Pakistan. The security situation is fragile and unpredictable. Several terrorist groups are present and operate across the country,” the full travel advisory stated.

It also noted Ottawa “may not be in a position to provide consular assistance to Canadians” in some areas where “there are serious security concerns.”

Alluding to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the advisory said demonstrations continue across the country with Pakistani security forces on high alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

It also refers to women’s safety, stating, “Women travelling alone may be subject to some forms of harassment and verbal abuse. Gender-based violence is common in Pakistan. Honour killings and forced marriages are frequently reported.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. ...view detail