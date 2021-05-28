Home / World News / Canada: Leader of NDP apologises for violating Covid norms
world news

Canada: Leader of NDP apologises for violating Covid norms

Global News cited an emailed response from Jagmeet Singh, the leader of New Democratic Party, in which he apologises for his actions.
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 5. (REUTERS)

The leader of Canada’s Federal New Democratic Party or NDP Jagmeet Singh has apologised after a video emerged that showed him violating Covid-19 norms.

A brief 45-second undated video aired by Global News showed an unmasked Singh exchanging a hug with another unmasked man after exiting from a vehicle.

The other person appearing in the video was identified as Taranvir Dhaliwal, who the news outlet reported as an executive assistant to Gurratan Singh, the NDP leader’s brother, who is a member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament.

Global News cited an emailed response from Jagmeet, in which he said he was “sorry” for his actions. “Like most Canadians, I’ve done my best to follow public health advice. Coming back from this event, I did not do enough to follow that advice and I’m sorry,” Jagmeet said.

“I will do better to keep my family, our community and all Canadians safe. We cannot let our guard down if we want to beat this virus, and I’m committed to continue to do my best until we’re on the other side of this,” he added.

The event Jagmeet referred to was a drive-in iftar event in the town of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA. Jagmeet, who represents Burnaby South in British Columbia in the House of Commons, has been living with his brother, sister-in-law and parents in Brampton, a neighbouring town in the GTA.

That arrangement was revealed by Gurratan Singh, in a January tweet, in which he noted he and his wife were hosting Jagmeet Singh, his wife Gurkiran and their parents, during the pandemic. “Multi-generational homes are common culturally, this helps Jagmeet be close to drive to Ottawa & avoid air travel during the second wave,” he added.

In an interview aired by Global News, Jagmeet apologised again for letting down his guard and said he needed to remain more vigilant and hoped this episode would not discourage others from following safety protocols related to Covid-19.

The NDP leader has been avoiding air travel and is participating in virtual events related to his constituency in the province of British Columbia, while currently living in Ontario.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP