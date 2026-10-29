Canada: Paid immigrant reps face fines if found providing false information

Paid representatives of immigrants, including agents in India, could face fines of up to CA$ 1.5 million (approx ₹10.22 crore) if they are found to be operating without authorisation or providing false or misleading information on behalf of their clients.

Immigration, refugees and citizenship minister Lena Metlege Diab said the new measures will help protect people from fraud. (X)

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These penalties will form part of the new rules announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday.

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“To help safeguard applicants from those who would take advantage of them, new penalties of up to $1.5 million are now in force for those who break the law when providing paid immigration or citizenship advice or representation,” IRCC said in a statement.

The new rules will apply to paid representatives, including licensed immigration consultants, lawyers and others. The monetary penalties range from CA$ 5,000 for providing paid advice or representation without authorisation, and CA$ 15,000 for knowingly providing false or misleading information on an applicant’s behalf or helping an applicant do so.

Additional penalties will be levied if an application is approved based on false or misleading information. “Penalties also increase for repeat violations, up to a maximum of $1.5 million for all violations combined,” IRCC said.

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{{^usCountry}} IRCC will launch a website in 2027 to publish the names of those penalised and the details of their violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IRCC will launch a website in 2027 to publish the names of those penalised and the details of their violations. {{/usCountry}}

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“These rules apply to anyone who gives advice or representation for payment, no matter where you are located. If you’re outside Canada and are found to have broken the rules, we’ll still issue penalties and publish your name and details about the misconduct on our website,” it added.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police may conduct their own investigation and prosecution of criminal offences such as fraud, misrepresentation and counselling misrepresentation.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the new measures will help protect people from fraud and misconduct and hold those who break the law accountable. “While most people providing paid advice and representation follow the rules, those who do not will face consequences. This will help protect applicants and strengthen the integrity of Canada’s immigration and citizenship systems.”

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In a section aimed at immigration representatives, IRCC stated, “If you break the rules multiple times, the penalties could add up to a maximum of CA$ 1.5 million per notice. If the violation resulted in financial profit, that profit will also be added to the penalty.”

Those identified in instances of immigration fraud will receive a notice of violation and have 30 days to pay the penalty.