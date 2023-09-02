Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Canada pauses talks on trade treaty with India: Report

Canada pauses talks on trade treaty with India: Report

Reuters |
Sep 02, 2023 01:21 AM IST

Canada has paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India "to take stock of where we are", a Canadian government official told reporters on Friday.

Canada has paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India "to take stock of where we are", a Canadian government official told reporters on Friday, speaking ahead of a trip by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(AFP File)

"Trade negotiations are long, complex processes," said the official, who spoke on condition he not be identified. Canada and India have been talking off and on since 2010 about a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
india canada
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP