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Canada planning social media ban for users under 16

Canada will introduce legislation this week to ban social media access for children under 16, addressing online harms and AI issues.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 01:37 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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The Canadian government will introduce legislation this week barring children below 16 from accessing social media.

The proposed measure will be part of a larger online harms bill which will be brought before Canada’s Parliament on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

The proposed measure will be part of a larger online harms bill which will be brought before Canada’s Parliament on Wednesday, multiple Canadian outlets reported on Monday.

The bill is also expected to address the harms caused in the digital space by AI chatbots especially in relation to children. A regulator is also expected to the appointed to set standards for social media, especially when it comes to usage by children.

However, the curbs could be relaxed for social media companies that prove they have taken remedial action to mitigate harm that children may be exposed to on their platforms.

Last month, while speaking to a Parliamentary committee, Minister of Canadian Heritage Marc Miller said, “I think we have to act as the federal government. We don’t have a choice.”

“I think as a father, I feel some responsibility, but also as a minister, to assure myself we are doing the right thing for our young people,” Miller said last month, according to the outlet Globe and Mail.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

children social media legislation
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