Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Canada PM Justin Trudeau tests Covid positive for second time
world news

Canada PM Justin Trudeau tests Covid positive for second time

Last week, on Thursday, Trudeau met US President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. 
Justin Trudeau (left) and US President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, on June 9 (AP)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 09:29 PM IST
AP |

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated.

The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday.

Trudeau also tested positive in January.

RELATED STORIES

The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
justin trudeau covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP