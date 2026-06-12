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Canada PM mourns deaths of two police officers killed in the line of duty

Tarun Bali, a constable with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was killed on Tuesday in Ontario, while Toronto Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto was shot during the course of an operation

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 10:31 am IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has mourned the deaths of two police officers killed in the line of duty this week, including Indo-Canadian provincial constable Tarun Bali.

Police salute during a procession with the body of Toronto Police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was killed in the line of duty, at the Chief Coroner's office in Toronto, on Thursday. (AP)

Bali, a constable with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was killed on Tuesday near the township of Hearst in Ontario, while Toronto Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto was shot during the course of an operation in the early hours of Thursday.

In a post on X, Carney said, “Canada mourns the loss of these brave officers who dedicated their lives to protecting their communities.”

“My prayers are with their loved ones, their fellow officers, and their communities in this time of grief,” he added.

This undated photo released by the Toronto Police Service shows police officer Marc Pinizzotto posing with his family. Pinizzotto was shot and killed on Thursday. (AP)

Police are looking for another 19-year-old suspect Zara Jabbi.

Bali, meanwhile, was killed during an investigation as officers looked for Veronneau, who had fled from a hospital where he was undergoing a mental health assessment.

Bali was struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries, which claimed his life.

OPP officers will take out a procession on Friday, to accompany Bali’s remains.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

toronto mark carney
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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