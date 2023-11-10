Canada Post issues new stamp to mark arrival of Diwali

Canada Post released a new stamp on Thursday to mark the arrival of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is observed by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs worldwide.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and new stamp on Diwali.

The stamp, according to a description from Canada Post, was designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen, and “was inspired by the beautiful garlands – known as toranas – that are draped across the entrances and facades of homes and temples during Diwali.”

“The stamp is a vivid presentation of colours, with warm shades of orange and yellow harmonizing with green and white against a captivating purple-blue background. At its centre is an artful interpretation of the marigold flowers and mango-tree leaves that are traditional elements of torana garlands,” it said.

The stamp was designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen.

Adding the finishing touches to the stamp's design, four small oil lamps – known as diyas -- grace each corner, symbolizing their indispensable significance to the festivities.

The stamp was released in a special booklet of six, costing CA$ 5.52 or approximately ₹340.

This is the fifth year that Canada Post has marked Diwali by issuing a special stamp for the festival. The first time was in 2017.

While Diwali is being celebrated by communities across Canada, the past week also saw several high-profile events at Parliament Hill, the seat of Canada’s House of Commons and Senate.

Parliament Hill witnessed yet a Diwali celebration on Wednesday, organised by the Overseas Friends of India Canada, which was attended by special guests including Pierre Poilievre, leader of the opposition Conservative Party and India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma. Co-hosted by Conservative MP Todd Doherty, this was the 23rd edition of the National Diwali Celebration on the Parliament Hill, the oldest such observance at the venue. It was started in 2000 by the late MP Deepak Obhrai. Poilievre tweeted on Thursday, “Joined hundreds of Canadians on Parliament Hill for a wonderful celebration of the triumph of light over darkness.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in an event on Parliament Hill organised by Cabinet Minister Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board.

Trudeau told the gathering that the celebrations were “a symbol of the light we all need more of.”

Chandra Arya, MP from the ruling Liberal Party, also raised the symbol of the Hindu sacred symbol Aum on Parliament Hill, the same day. “Great turnout with participants from Ottawa, Greater Toronto Area, Montreal and many other places. The event was supported by 67 Hindu and Indo-Canadian organizations across Canada. The added pleasure this year was Diwali is also part of the Hindu Heritage Month across Canada,” he tweeted.

