Canada province's ministry red-faced after tweeting Pornhub link

The ministry quickly deleted the post after the mix-up was discovered.(Shutterstock)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Quebec's health ministry accidentally tweeted a link Thursday that was supposed to send users to the Canadian province's Covid-19 portal but instead went to a page on adult video site Pornhub featuring foot fetishes.

The ministry quickly deleted the post after the mix-up was discovered.

"Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account," it said in an email to AFP, adding that it was investigating.

The health ministry has more than 100,000 Twitter followers.

The incident, which did not go unnoticed by Internet users, provoked a range of reactions from amusement and annoyance to mockery.

Pornhub, one of the world's most-trafficked websites, is based in Montreal and owned by MindGeek.

 

