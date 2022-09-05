Canada stabbings: PM Justin Trudeau calls Saskatchewan attacks ‘horrific, heartbreaking’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as “horrific and heartbreaking”. At least 10 people were killed and 15 others have been injured in a series of knife attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, early morning on Sunday (local time). Efforts are on the nab the suspects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground,” tweeted Trudeau.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence seen more commonly in the neighbouring United States.

Suspects on the run

Canada Police has named two suspects – Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – who are currently on the run.

Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety of Canada, has urged the city's residents to stay safe and take shelter. “To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe,” he tweeted.

Residents in the capital area of Regina were also being advised to not approach suspicious persons and to not pick up hitchhikers. The RCMP also asked them to report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 911. They have also been asked to not share the locations of police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police checkpoints have been set up throughout Saskatchewan, at least from Prince Albert to Regina, with officers checking identification.

The alert was first issued at 7:12am Canada time and has since had several rounds of alarm bells. A 10am update from the Saskatchewan RCMP said there are multiple victims in multiple locations and it appeared that the victims were being attacked at random.

Weldon, in Saskatchewan province, is located about 50 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, and about 25 kilometres southwest of James Smith Cree Nation. In response to the "mass casualties" in James Smith Cree Nation, the community, along with the Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation and Peter Chapman Band, declared a state of emergency at noon Sunday, reported CBC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON