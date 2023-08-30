Canada warns LGBTQ travellers they might face discrimination in the US

An updated international travel advisory by Canada has warned that the LGBTQ+ community may face discrimination in some places in the US. Recently, as many as 18 US states passed laws limiting, and in some cases banning, gender-affirming medical care for minors and teaching about sexual orientation in schools, among other things that are relevant to the community.

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File - representational)

The advisory could leave an impact on about 1 million LGBTQ+ Canadians. However, it does not talk about specific US states or policies.

‘You could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada’

The Canadian government's LGBT Travel webpage cautions travellers about barriers they might face outside Canada. “Foreign laws and customs related to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) can be very different from those in Canada. As a result, you could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada. Research and prepare for your trip in advance to help your travels go smoothly,” it says.

‘The United States is committed to promoting tolerance’

According to CBC, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former foreign affairs minister, revealed that she supports the update. “Every Canadian government, very much including our government, needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian, and of every single group of Canadians," she said. "That's what we're doing now. That's what we're always going to do."

Asked about Canada's updated travel advisory, a US State Department spokesperson said: “The United States is committed to promoting tolerance, inclusion, justice, and dignity while helping to advance the equality and human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. We all must continue to do this work with our like-minded partners not only in the United States, not only in Canada, but throughout the world.”