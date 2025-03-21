Canada: Liberal Party revokes Chandra Arya’s candidacy, details undisclosed

Toronto: The ruling Liberal Party has revoked the candidacy of Indo-Canadian Chandra Arya, based on unspecified “new information” it reviewed. People gather for the "Elbows up" rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on March 9. (REUTERS)

That was formally communicated to Arya, who has represented the riding (as a constituency is called in Canada) of Nepean in Ontario since 2015.

The new information was apparently reviewed by the National Campaign Co-Chair of the party but no details were provided as to its content.

In a post on X, the three-term MP said, “I have been informed by the Liberal Party that my nomination as the candidate for the upcoming federal election in Nepean has been revoked. While this news is deeply disappointing, it does not diminish the profound honour and privilege it has been to serve the people of Nepean — and all Canadians — as their Member of Parliament since 2015.”

Arya has been among the only critics of the pro-Khalistan movement in Canada among the current political class and there was pressure from influential quarters to have him removed as a candidate for a while, a person familiar with the development said.

In January this year, he was barred from participating in the race to select the next leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

“This decision raises significant questions about the legitimacy of the leadership race and, by extension, the legitimacy of the next Prime Minister of Canada,” Arya said, in a statement at the time.

No reason was attributed for the disqualification, though the agency Canadian Press cited a Liberal Party spokesperson pointed to a section of the national leadership rules which bars a candidate if they were deemed to be “manifestly unfit for the office”.

The agency added that could be “due to public statements, past improper conduct, a lack of commitment to democracy, or other reputational or legal jeopardy,” as per the rules.