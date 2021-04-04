Home / World News / Canada’s Covid-19 tally passes 1 million-mark amid third wave of pandemic
Canada, like other nations, is grappling with the spread of new variants that are sending more people to hospital and resulting in stricter lockdown measures.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.(Bloomberg)

Covid-19 cases in Canada breached the 1 million mark as a third wave ripples across the country.

The country had recorded 1,001,650 cases since the start of the pandemic as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Canadian Press. Canada, like other nations, is grappling with the spread of new variants that are sending more people to hospital and resulting in stricter lockdown measures.

Ontario began a four-week, province-wide lockdown on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. Toronto time -- lowering capacity for stores and shutting down hair salons, indoor restaurant dining, gyms and most sporting activities and events.

Quebec is closing schools and non-essential stores for 10 days in two regions, while British Columbia this week prohibited indoor dining and gyms from opening until April 19. So far, about 14% of Canada’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine versus 31% in the U.S., according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

