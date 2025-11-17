Canada’s minority Liberal govt to face critical vote in House of Commons as it seeks to pass budget

Toronto: The government of the ruling Liberal Party faces a critical vote on the Federal budget on Monday and, given its minority status, the prospect of a potential Christmas election remains alive. Prime Minister Mark Carney (right) and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne hold up copies of the budget as they pose for a photograph before the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on November 4. (AP)

Passing of the budget is considered a vote of confidence in the government and a defeat on Monday evening will result in a snap Federal election. The Liberals have 170 MPs in the 543-member House of Commons, just short of a majority and the vote will be a test of the survival skills of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

However, a senior party leader said they were prepared for an election in case the budget doesn’t pass. Chief Government Whip Mark Gerretsen told the outlet CBC News on Sunday, “We’re always ready for an election. The Liberal Party has been ready for an election since the last one.”

That election was in April this year when the Liberals garnered 169 seats. Since then, they have gained one more after a Conservative Party MP from the province of Nova Scotia defected to the ruling party ranks earlier this month.

However, Gerretsen warned, ““We don’t want one (an election). We also don’t think Canadians want a Christmas election but we will certainly be prepared.”

The Conservatives with 143 MPs are expected to oppose the budget though there was no announcement of a whip to compel members of be present in the House. The third largest party, the Bloc Quebecois has also opposed the budget.

Canadian media reported the New Democratic Party (NDP), with seven MPs, may offer a lifeline to the government, with some of its members abstaining. After its disastrous election performance in April under then leader Jagmeet Singh, the NDP remains under an interim leader, and lacks the resources to face an early poll.

As per current polling, the Liberals continue to lead the Conservatives nationally and if an election were to be triggered, could return with a narrow majority.

Carney has announced plans for international travel in the days ahead, with a visit to the United Arab Emirates prior to travelling to Johannesburg in South Africa for the G20 leaders’ summit on November 22 and 23.

Even if a snap election is avoided on Monday, midterm polls are likely next year given that the average span of a minority government in Canada is approximately 18 months. The Liberals have led three consecutive minority governments.