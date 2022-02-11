Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canada's Ontario province declares state of emergency

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ontario's Premier Doug Ford said.
In picture - People debate whether or not to open one lane of traffic as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:52 PM IST
Reuters |

Canada's Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against Covid mandates, Premier Doug Ford told reporters.

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ford said in a press briefing.

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government's orders.

canada covid-19 coronavirus
