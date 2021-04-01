Canada’s Ontario to be put under lockdown for 28 days to tackle Covid-19 spread
The move to counter the spread of Covid-19 in Canada’s most populous province, which includes Toronto and the capital city of Ottawa, will take effect on Saturday
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The Canadian province of Ontario will be placed under lockdown restrictions for 28 days, CBC News reported, citing multiple sources.
The move to counter the spread of Covid-19 in Canada’s most populous province, which includes Toronto and the capital city of Ottawa, will take effect on Saturday, CBC said. The restrictions in place would not be as tight as the province-wide lockdown that was imposed in December, the sources told CBC.