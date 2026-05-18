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Canadian authorities confirm first case of hantavirus

The person afflicted was a passenger aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius. The outbreak on the ship led to 12 cases of infection globally

Published on: May 18, 2026 10:14 am IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: Canadian health authorities have confirmed the first case of the Andes hantavirus in the country.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leaves the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, on May 11. (REUTERS)

That confirmation came on Sunday from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which said the person afflicted was a passenger aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius and the case was reported on Saturday by the British Columbia Provincial Health Officer.

PHAC said samples from British Columbia were sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg for confirmatory testing. One person’s sample was confirmed positive for hantavirus on May 16, and a second individual who was a travelling partner of the positive case came out negative. “There have been no further cases identified at this time. All high-risk contacts are isolating and will continue to be monitored closely by local public health,” the agency said in a release.

However, it added the “overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time”. All confirmed cases to date have been passengers or crew on the cruise ship. “Given the severity of this virus, we are taking a precautionary approach to ensure Canadians are protected,” it noted.

The agency Canadian Press reported there were 26 people being monitored as low risk in the country. Nine others were considered high risk and were told to isolate and were being monitored. That group includes residents of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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