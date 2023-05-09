Ottawa expels Chinese diplomat for threatening Canadian lawmaker’s family

Toronto: The Canadian government is expelling a Chinese diplomat alleged to be behind a strategy to intimidate the family of a lawmaker in Hong Kong.

Police and traffic police stand outside the Canadian embassy in Beijing, on Tuesday. China said Canada has ‘sabotaged’ relations between the two nations by expelling a Chinese diplomat Ottawa has accused of seeking to intimidate a lawmaker critical of Beijing. (AFP)

In a release on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said, “Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr Zhao Wei.”

Zhao has been with China’s Consulate in Toronto since 2018. He is expected to leave Canada within five days.

The outlet Globe and Mail, in a recent report based on documents from Canada’s spy agency Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), stated that China’s intelligence service, the Ministry of State Security (MSS), wanted to “target Canadian MPs” who were behind a February 2021 motion in the House of Commons terming the treatment of Uighurs as tantamount to “genocide”.

That motion, which passed, was moved by opposition MP Michael Chong, who is believed to be singled out by Beijing. A CSIS reported claimed Beijing wanted to “make an example” of Chong by imposing “potential sanctions” on his relatives in China. The Chinese diplomat tasked by state intelligence was alleged to be Zhao Wei.

Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, summoned China’s Ambassador to the country Cong Peiwu on Thursday.

Joly said the decision was taken after “careful consideration of all factors at play”.

“I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home,” she added.

Reacting to the announcement, Chong said, “It shouldn’t have taken the targeting of a member of Parliament to make this decision. We have known for years that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) is using its accredited diplomats here in Canada to target Canadians and their families.”

The expulsion is likely to cripple Canada’s relations with Beijing, as it drew a furious reaction from the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa. “The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side,” a statement from the Embassy spokesperson said. Saying the decision had “sabotaged” relations between the two countries, the spokesperson Beijing “strongly condemns and firmly opposes this, and has lodged stern protest with the Canadian side”.

It added that Zhao was declared persona non grata “based on rumours of the so-called ‘China Interference’ hyped up by some politicians and media”. “If the Canadian side acts wantonly and arbitrarily, it will be met with China’s resolute and strong reactions,” the statement posted by the Embassy concluded.

