Canadian govt asks higher education institutions to look for students beyond India

Toronto: The Canadian government has asked higher education institutions to look for international students beyond India, which is currently the largest source country for study permits. Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on December 3, 2024. (REUTERS)

“I would say universities and colleges have been going to one or two source countries and constantly going back to the well on that and we expect the diversity of students. That doesn’t mean that Indian students aren’t some of the best and brightest. Indeed, (as) one of the largest populations in the world, you would expect students to come from India,” Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Marc Miller told local media during an interaction in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) last week.

He added he has “asked universities and colleges” to “put a little more effort into the price of acquisition” and “to invest more in the talent that you’re bringing here, and that includes going to more countries and expanding your resources”, according to a video of the interaction shared by the outlet Prime Asia TV.

“And that is a message that is ongoing as universities and colleges are asked to not only rebrand but change their pitch to attract people from around the world from different countries. There will always be some students from India,” he noted.

Miller said, “I think we need to make sure that the Canadian brand does focus on excellence, on quality and less quantity.”

Miller said Canada will not be doing what the Administration of US President Donald Trump is doing with regard to illegal immigrants nor be adopting such rhetoric. But, he said, “If you are here in an irregular fashion and don’t have a right to stay, you need to leave or you will be removed.”

He made it clear that applied to those who had post-graduate work permits (PGWPs) expiring. He said that there needs to be the understanding international students were coming to Canada for the purpose of education and there “is no guarantee” of permanent residency or attaining Canadian citizenship.

With PGWPs expiring, tens of thousands of international students will lose their immigration status this year unless they transition to permanent residency or other visas. Miller acknowledged that was going to be a “rough ride” of the government and Ottawa was closely “monitoring” the developing situation. It will mean that many will have to leave the country. “It will mean people’s hopes will be dashed to an extent,” the minister said.