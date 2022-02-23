Canadian mayor attends vigil for Deep Sidhu, India expresses concerns

India has formally expressed its “serious concern” to Ottawa over the appearance of an elected mayor of a city in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area at an event that featured Khalistan flags as well as anti-India slogans.

This was communicated to Canada’s foreign ministry, Global Affairs Canada and the provincial Ontario Government, in the form of a demarche, or diplomatic representation.

The demarche issued by India’s High Commission in Ottawa, was related to the mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown attending and addressing a vigil at City Hall for Deep Sidhu, who emerged as a significant figure during the protests against farm laws in India, was arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day last year, and died in an accident this month.

The Indian government’s concern was related to flags of the secessionist Khalistan movement being seen in the backdrop to Brown’s speech, as other attendees held placards reading #IndiaKIlls.

At the same time, the demarche denounced Brown’s reference to the farmers’ protests as interference in India’s internal affairs, particularly at a time when an emergency has been imposed at the federal and provincial levels in Canada to counter an agitation by truckers.

Tweeting about the event on February 20, Brown said, “Many Sikhs around the world have recognized Deep Sidhu as a hero for his courage & relentless advocacy during the #FarmersProtest.”

He had mentioned that during his speech at the vigil as well. The event was organized by Brampton city councillor Harkirat Singh.

Brown’s participation in what is being seen as an anti-India event has also left many Indo-Canadians livid. The National Alliance of Indo-Canadians tweeted that this “unacceptable as it has nothing to do with Canada.”

Brampton resident Sundeep Tyagi said he was “extremely disappointed with his (Brown’s) inappropriate presence (at the vigil)”.

Nitin Chopra of the local media outlet Prime Asia TV said there was anger among Indo-Canadians over Brown’s presence at the vigil and his comments and the mayor was facing “a backlash” from the community.

Brown’s office did not respond to a request for comment over the criticism.

