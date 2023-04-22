Canadian officials walk in pink heels. Netizens call it ‘ridiculous’

In a move to raise awareness about violence against women, officials in Canada have donned pink heels as part of the "Hope in Heels" event in collaboration with Halton Women's Place, women's shelter to help women who have faced abuse in Halton. The event, which encourages men and boys to join the fight against violence, has seen officials from all walks of life walking around in the distinctive pink heels.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and a group of officials walking in heels in conference room as part of Hope in Heels programme.

Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport and MP for Mississauga Centre, posted a video of the officials strutting their stuff around the conference room, in support of the cause.

Alghabra noted in his tweet, violence against women is still prevalent in our society, despite progress made in recent years. Hope in Heels aims to raise awareness of this issue, and to encourage men and boys to join the fight for change. By wearing the signature pink heels, officials are showing their support for this vital cause.

He further tweeted in the thread, “Now that I have your attention, violence against women comes in all forms, not just physical. Men, starting with me, need to be aware of the consequences of our actions and words and do better to create space for women around us.”

Although what might appear as an act of solidarity did not go well with the netizens as a lot of twitter users dubbed the act as offensive and ridiculous.

The Hope in Heels event is just one example of the many initiatives taking place around the world to raise awareness of the issue of violence against women. By coming together and taking action, we can create a safer and more equal world for all.