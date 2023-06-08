Smoke from Canadian wildfires worsens air quality in the country as well as in the US

Smoke and haze from wildfires have worsened air quality in Canada and the United States. Over 400 forest fires are still active across Canada and most are 'out of control', according to media reports. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau flagged wildfires' impact on 'everyday routines, lives and livelihoods, and air quality'.

More than 100 million people across the northeastern United States extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings after the smoke drifted hundreds of miles from Canada.(Bloomberg)

"We're seeing more of these fires because of climate change. We will keep working - here at home and with partners around the world - to tackle climate change and address its impacts," he said after talking to US President Joe Biden.

Trudeau said Canada is living through its 'worst wildfire season' in recorded history.

Biden said the US had deployed over 600 firefighters to help Canada as wildfires send noxious smoke more than 1,000 miles south prompting air hazard alerts as far as New York, which is nearly 3,500 km from the Canadian border.

"Here at home, we’re in close touch with state and local leaders to ensure they have the support they need. It is critical that Americans experiencing dangerous air pollution, especially those with health conditions, listen to local authorities to protect themselves and their families," the American president said.

Meanwhile, IQAir.com, which tracks air quality around the world, said New York was enduring the worst air quality index (AQI) of any major city in the world. The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has urged residents to stay indoors in view of the rising air pollution.

Taking to Twitter he said, "We're in the worst of the conditions, but the Air Quality Health Advisory has been extended until 11:59 pm Thursday — which our teams have been anticipating… Mask up and limit your outdoor activities".

In Canada itself, the devastating wildfires have been the reason for the displacement of more than 20,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

