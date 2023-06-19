Car crash claims 5 lives in Minnesota, women were getting ready for a wedding

A speeding SUV aggressively crashed into a car with Five young Minnesota women as passengers on Friday night when these women were prepping for a friend’s wedding the next day. Accused had been identified as former state representative's son.

A speeding SUV aggressively crashed into a car with Five young Minnesota women as passengers. (New York Post screenshot/twitter )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victims were on their way back home from the mall when their car got crashed into, all five women were announced dead on the spot.

On Sunday, the victims were identified as Sahra Gesaade, 20; Sabiriin Ali, 17; Salma Abdikadir, 20; Sagal Hersi, 19; and Siham Adam, 19. They were shopping and getting henna applied for their friend’s wedding.

Khalid Omar, who guides the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, where the five attended, said “They weren’t doing anything wrong. They were just getting ready for their friend’s wedding.”

The victims were all residents of Minnesota. Three of the women were cousins. One of them was a school graduate and the rest were in college.

Reportedly, the SUV driver was driving above the speed limit of 55 mph on the highway soon after 10 p.m.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported that the driver got off an exit before being pulled over by a state trooper. The state police notified that the driver sped through a red light before slamming into the victims’ car.

Jamal Osman, a member of the Minneapolis City Council, said that it was a devastating car collision, it pushed the victims’ car 50 feet. He stated, “It’s heartbreaking, these girls had a lot of life ahead of them.”

The driver has been identified as Derrick John Thompson, 27. He tried to escape on foot but was later arrested. The perpetrator is the son of John Thompson, a former state representative. John Thompson has not commented on the incident. The culprit was taken to the hospital for drugs and alcohol tests. No results have been announced yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March 2023, Derrick John Thompson’s license was reinstated after he had several convictions for driving with a suspended license.

An online fundraiser has been started for the victims’ families, people have donated $300,000.