Car plunges off cliff, family manages to get out in nick of time; 1 injured

A woman in the front seat was unable to exit the vehicle and was stuck inside the car as it plunged off the cliff.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Two passengers try to stop car from rolling down the hill(Asiawire/Daily Mail)

A holiday for a family in China turned into a horrific experience after their vehicle rolled off the edge of a cliff in Xinjiang's Duku Highway. The family stopped to enjoy the scenic beauty of the area when their car started to begin towards the edge of the cliff, according to a report by news agency Daily Mail.

The car was parked at a popular tourist spot overlooking a valley. The video posted by news agency Daily Mail shows that the driver stepped out of the car to take a sip of his drink when the vehicle started moving forward. As the driver tried to stop the car from rolling down the cliff an older woman and a young boy managed to get out of the back seat. According to another report by news agency the Sun, a woman in the front seat was unable to exit the vehicle and was stuck inside the car as it plunged off the cliff.

The Hejing County Emergency Management Bureau later said that the woman who was trapped inside the car managed to survive the plunge with hip injuries. The reason as to why the car started moving in the first place is still unclear.

