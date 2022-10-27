Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Carbon neutrality goals are useless if…: What UN chief said

Published on Oct 27, 2022 05:51 PM IST

Climate Change: "Commitments to net zero are worth zero without the plans, policies and actions to back it up," Guterres said.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks.(AFP)
AFP |

Carbon neutrality goals are useless if not backed by action, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday, stressing that the world cannot "afford any more greenwashing."

"Commitments to net zero are worth zero without the plans, policies and actions to back it up," Guterres said in a video message marking the release of an annual assessment by the UN-Environment Programme on progress towards commitments made by signatories of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

