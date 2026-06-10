Carney congratulates Modi on completing 12 years in office

Toronto: Canada’s leader Mark Carney has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing a dozen years of helming the affairs of the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on March 2, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

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In a post on X on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Carney said, “Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India’s longest-serving continuous Prime Minister. As Canada and India renew our partnership, I look forward to continuing our work to deliver greater prosperity for both our peoples.”

Modi thanked Carney for his “gracious words”. “I am confident that India-Canada partnership will continue to attain new heights for the benefit of our peoples,” he added.

Relations between India and Canada have been renewed since Carney assumed charge as PM, replacing Justin Trudeau. A breakthrough came when Carney invited Modi to the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis in June last year. They met again on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa in November 2025. Carney also travelled to India in late February-early March and met Modi in New Delhi, marking the first standalone bilateral visit by a Canadian PM in over a decade.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi is likely to reciprocate as his visit to Canada late this year is currently being discussed. Modi’s last bilateral visit to the country was in the spring of 2015 when Stephen Harper was the PM. Harper also congratulated Modi on Wednesday, as the former PM posted on X, “First elected as Prime Minister in 2014, re-elected in 2019 and 2024, PM Modi continues to deliver strong leadership that has secured India’s place in the world. Laureen and I wish PM Modi continued health and success in the months and years ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi is likely to reciprocate as his visit to Canada late this year is currently being discussed. Modi’s last bilateral visit to the country was in the spring of 2015 when Stephen Harper was the PM. Harper also congratulated Modi on Wednesday, as the former PM posted on X, “First elected as Prime Minister in 2014, re-elected in 2019 and 2024, PM Modi continues to deliver strong leadership that has secured India’s place in the world. Laureen and I wish PM Modi continued health and success in the months and years ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

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